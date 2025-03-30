NTPC Green Energy Recruitment 2025: Apply By April 11, Annual Salary Up To Rs 11 Lakh

NGEL Recruitment 2025: NTPC Green Energy Ltd. (NGEL), a subsidiary of NTPC Ltd., is inviting applications from experienced professionals in the renewable energy sector. The selected candidates will be deployed at NGEL's corporate offices, stations, sites, clusters, joint ventures, and subsidiaries across various states, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. Candidates can apply for the post by visiting the official website, ngel.in, once the registration window opens.

NGEL Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

Start date of online application: April 11, 2025

Last date of online application: May 1, 2025

NGEL Recruitment 2025: Contract Duration

NGEL is seeking professionals for a three-year fixed-term contract, extendable by up to two additional years based on organisational needs.

NGEL Recruitment 2025: Salary

The approximate CTC for these posts will be around Rs 11,00,000 per annum, including both fixed and variable components. However, this is only an estimate. The actual salary will depend on factors such as experience, posting location, and other conditions of appointment.

NGEL Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

Selection will be based on a cumulative score from an online Computer-Based Test (CBT), experience, and interview performance. The CBT will be conducted in 11 cities. Candidates will also receive additional marks for their experience, with a maximum of 10 marks.

NGEL Recruitment 2025: Application Fees

Candidates belonging to the General, Economically Weaker Section (EWS), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories must pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 500.

However, candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), Ex-Servicemen categories, and female candidates are exempt from paying the registration fee.

The application fee can be paid online through multiple modes, including Net Banking, Debit Card, Credit Card, Prepaid Card, and Unified Payments Interface (UPI). The online payment option will be available within the application form.