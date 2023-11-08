NTPC Recruitment 2023: 50 Vacancies Available With Salary Of Rs 90,000, Apply By November 10

NTPC Recruitment 2023: The age limit for eligible candidates is 35 years.

The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited is currently accepting applications for Executive (Combined Cycle Power Plant) posts. This opportunity is open to engineering graduates. Interested candidates can apply through NTPC's official website at careers.ntpc.co.in. The recruitment aims to fill 50 positions. The vacancies include 22 posts for the General Category, five for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 11 for the Other Backward Class (OBC), eight for Scheduled Castes (SC), and four for Scheduled Tribes (ST). The online application process began on October 27 and will continue until November 10, 2023. The notification mentions that the number of vacancies may be subject to change.

NTPC Recruitment 2023: Age and eligibility criteria

Candidates interested in this position should hold a Bachelor's degree in Electrical, Electronics and Communication, or Mechanical Engineering from a recognized university or institute. Additionally, candidates should have a minimum of 2 years of work experience in Combined Cycle Power Plant or a Project.

The age limit for eligible candidates is 35 years, with relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

Salary structure:

Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary of Rs 90,000, along with additional benefits such as House Rent Allowance (HRA), night shift allowance, and medical facilities.

Work shifts:



Candidates will have to work in shifts, including the night shift.

Application fee:

For the application process, candidates belonging to the General/EWS/OBC category are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 300, while SC/ST/PwBD/ExSM category and female candidates are exempt from this fee. Payment can be made either online or offline.

NTPC Recruitment 2023 - Here are the steps to apply:

Visit the official NTPC website at careers.ntpc.co.in.

Navigate to advertisement number 20/2023.

Complete the application form and upload the necessary documents.

After paying the application fee, submit the form

Download the confirmation page and keep a printout for future reference.



For additional information, candidates can refer to the official NTPC website.

