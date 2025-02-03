NTPC Recruitment 2025: Monthly Pay Up To Rs 1.4 Lakh, No Written Test Needed

NTPC Recruitment 2025: National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited has started the registration process for Engineering Executive Trainee positions. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 475 vacancies. Interested individuals can submit their applications through NTPC's official website, careers.ntpc.co.in. The last date to apply for recruitment is February 13.

The official document reads: "The selected candidates shall undergo one year of training at various locations. The final place of posting will be decided after the completion of training. Candidates can be placed across the country in any of the projects/stations, including Subsidiaries/JV companies of NTPC. The incumbents would be posted at projects/stations for shift operation of power plants and will be required to work in shifts (including night shifts). Submission of the application for the post will be considered as the candidate's consent to work in shifts (including night shifts)."

NTPC Recruitment 2025: Vacancies

Electrical: 135

Mechanical: 180

Electronics/Instrumentation: 85

Civil: 50

Mining: 25

NTPC Recruitment 2025: Level/Pay Scale

Selected candidates will be appointed in the pay scale of Rs 40,000-Rs 1,40,000 with a starting basic pay of Rs 40,000 (E1 Grade). Additional benefits, including Dearness Allowance, perquisites, allowances, and terminal benefits, will be provided as per the company's prevailing rules during the training period and after absorption.

NTPC Recruitment 2025: Qualification

A full-time Bachelor's Degree in Engineering or Technology/AMIE with a minimum of 65% marks (55% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates) as per the norms of the respective Institute/University. Candidates must have appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024.