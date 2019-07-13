NTA Releases Fresh Result Link For UGC NET June Exam; How To Check

NTA has released fresh links to check UGC NET June 2019 exam result

NTA NET Result 2019: After hours of candidates struggling to check their UGC NET result, National Testing Agency (NTA) released fresh links to check result. Candidates can check their UGC NET result using their application number or roll number and date of birth. Along with the UGC NET result, NTA has also released category-wise cut off marks. The final result was prepared based on the final answer key released by NTA.

NTA NET Result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official NTA NET website: ntanet.nic.in

Step two: Click on the result link server 1 or server 2.

Step three: Enter your application number/roll number, date of birth, and security pin.

Step four: Submit and check your result.

As per the regulations, the number of candidates to be qualified in the UGC NET exam (total slots or Eligibility for Assistant Professor) has to be equal to 6% of the candidates appeared in both the papers of NET.

In the NTA NET June 2019 exam, total 55,701 candidates have qualified in the Assistant Professor category and 4,756 candidates have qualified in the JRF and Assistant Professor category.

The UGC NET e-certificates for the candidates who have qualified in the exam will be released by the UGC NET Bureau. For those who have qualified for JRF, the validity period of the offer is three years.

