Proposal For Establishment Of National Recruitment Agency At An Advanced Stage: Centre

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has said that the proposal for establishment of National Recruitment Agency is at an advanced stage. During the launch programme of IAS Civil List 2020, on June 25, Mr Singh said "...when introduced, it will be recorded in the annals of history for providing level playing field to the candidates."

The National Recruitment Agency (NRA) was first proposed by the government in the union budget 2020. The NRA will be an independent, professional, specialist organisation and will conduct an exam, which would be known as the Common Eligibility Test, for selection to government jobs, it had said then.

At present, candidates appear for various exams held under the discretion of the recruiting organizations like UPSC and SSC.

" This places enormous burden on time, effort and cost of young people," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said while presenting the budget.

The government had also proposed to establish a test-centre in every district, particularly in the aspirational districts in order to acquaint candidates with the exam pattern.

Jitendra Singh launched the IAS Civil List-2020 and its e-version on June 25. "This dynamic list will help in selecting right officer for the right assignment based on available profile and is a vital source of information on the officers manning various posts for the general public," Mr Singh said while inaugurating the 65th IAS Civil List. The list has the information of IAS as per batch, cadre state, present posting, pay and allowances, education and superannuation.

