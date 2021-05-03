North-East Postal Circle GDS Result To Be Released Soon: India Post

GDS result for north-eastern and other postal circles is under process.

The exam result for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) in the North-Eastern postal circle is under process and will be declared soon, the India Post has said. Along with North Eastern postal circle, GDS result is under process for Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Telangana and Jharkhand postal circles as well.

In reply to queries on Twitter, the postal department has replied that, "The scrutiny of the application of the online GDS Recruitment is under process and the result for successful candidate will be declared shortly. The successful candidate will receive an SMS in his/her registered mobile."

A total of 942 vacancies will be filled in the north eastern postal circle.

Recently, the India Post has announced to fill a total of 4,368 vacancies in Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) post in Bihar and Maharashtra postal circles. The application forms are available on the official website and the deadline for submitting them is May 26. Of the total vacancies 1,940 vacancies are in Bihar postal circle and 2,428 vacancies are in Maharashtra postal circles.

GDS job is part-time in nature. GDSs work for a minimum of four hours and maximum five hours in a day. "It is imperative for every GDS to have alternate means of livelihood and this is the first and most significant condition for their engagement," the India Post has said.

