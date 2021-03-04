NMDC, Ministry Of Steel Invites Applications From Diploma, Graduate Engineers To Fill 63 Posts

NMDC recruitment 2021 begins. Apply for junior officer trainee post on or before March 23.

NMDC Limited, a Navaratna Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Steel, has invited applications from diploma and graduate engineers to fill 63 vacancies in Junior Officer Trainee post. The vacancies are available in mining, mechanical, electrical and civil. The last date for submission of application form is March 23.

Candidates with diploma need to have 5 years of work experience post qualification. The upper age limit for applicants is 32 years which is relaxable as per government rules for candidates belonging to reserved categories.

"Candidates selected for the Junior Officer (Trainee) posts will be placed initially as a "Trainee"," the NMDC has said. Graduate engineers will undergo training for 12 months and diploma holders will have 18 months of training.

"An amount of Rs. 250/- (Rupees two hundred and fifty only) is to be paid by all the candidates as application fee which is non-refundable," the NMDC has said. "Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD/Ex-servicemen categories and Departmental Candidates of NMDC Ltd. applying for the post will be exempted from paying Application Fee," it has added in the notification.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of an online test and a supervisory skill test. The candidates will be called for supervisory skill test on the basis of performance in the online test. The skill test will be qualifying in nature.

