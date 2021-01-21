NITI Aayog Invites Applications To Recruit Young Professionals

NITI Aayog recruitment: Application submission deadline is January 24

The National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog) has invited application to recruit young professionals who will be required to provide high quality inputs in disciplines like Agriculture, Economics, Finance, Education, Health, Nutrition, Women & Children Development, Social Sciences, Engineering & Technology, Urban Planning and Development, Infrastructure, Skill Development, Labour & Employment, Environment, Rural Development, Data Analysis, Project Management, Start up, Innovation etc.

"NITI Aayog is looking for young, talented, innovative and dynamic Professionals who desire to be a part of the team that is scripting the exciting transformation story which is unfolding in India today," the government policy think tank has said.

A total of 10 positions will be filled on contract, which will be for a period of 2 years.

Candidates with Master's Degree or BE, B.Tech or 2 years PG Diploma in Management or MBBS or LLB or CA or ICWA qualification are eligible to apply.

Candidates should have minimum 1 year experience relevant to the job. "The broad work experience will be based on the functional areas assigned to NITI Aayog. Preference will be given to persons with work experience in the Public Policy Domain supported by published work/ policy papers/appraisal/ monitoring of projects & schemes etc.," the institution has said in the notification.

"The applications of the candidates may be shared with other Ministries/ Departments for their utilization, if required," it has added.

The last date for submission of application is January 24.

