Job Opportunities At NIT Calicut For 125 Technical Staff Posts

NIT Calicut Recruitment 2018 For 125 Technical Staff Posts New Delhi: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Calicut has invited applications from Diploma holders, engineering graduates, B.Sc. and M.Sc. candidates for recruitment to 125 positions. 'Interested candidates with specified qualifications can report to the office of concerned Department/ School for diagnostic test (if required) on the date of interview with all certificates in original and a set of photocopies. Only Degree/Diploma/ITI holders from Government/Government recognized Institutions be accepted,' reads the official notification. Candidates should not have exceeded 27 years as on July 1, 2018. Details in this regard are available on the official website of NIT Calicut nitc.ac.in.



Interviews, for selecting candidates, will be held from July 2 to July 5, 2018 in the respective departments.



'Candidates should report to the concerned Department for certificate verification half an hour before the time of interview. Candidates reporting to the concerned Department after 10 A.M. on the day of interview will not be considered. Candidates without original certificate showing experience, mark list and other certificates in respect of qualification and age will not be allowed to attend the interview. The candidate must bring along with them the completed Registration form without which they will not permitted to attend the interview,' reads the instructions given by the recruiting body for the interview. The registration form is available online at nitc.ac.in.



