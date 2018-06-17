Job Opportunities At NIT Calicut For 125 Technical Staff Posts

Interviews, for selecting candidates, will be held from July 2 to July 5, 2018 in the respective departments.
Candidates should report to the concerned Department for certificate verification half an hour before the time of interview. Candidates reporting to the concerned Department after 10 A.M. on the day of interview will not be considered. Candidates without original certificate showing experience, mark list and other certificates in respect of qualification and age will not be allowed to attend the interview. The candidate must bring along with them the completed Registration form without which they will not permitted to attend the interview,' reads the instructions given by the recruiting body for the interview. The registration form is available online at nitc.ac.in.
