NISER, Bhubaneswar To Recruit Scientific Officers

NISER has invited applications to fill Scientific Officer positions.

National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar has invited applications to recruit Scientific Officer positions for its Centre for Medical and Radiation Physics. The application forms are available on the official website of the NISER, which candidates can fill and submit by June 10.

Apply Online

NISER is also planning to start a course on Masters in Medical and Radiological Physics (from Homi Bhabha National Institute, Mumbai).

Vacancy Details

Scientific Officer 'D' (Medical Physics): 1 post

Scientific Officer 'D' (Physics): 3 posts

Scientific Officer 'C' (Electronics): 1 post

Scientific Officer 'C' (Medical Physics or Radiation Biology or Nuclear Medicine): 1 post

Candidates with Ph.D (Physics/Medical Physics) with M.Sc in Medical Physics or Post-MSc (Physics) Diploma in Radiological Physics or Ph.D. in Experimental Nuclear or Particle Physics or B.E./B.Tech. in Electronics or Communication Engineering or Instrumentation or M.Sc in Radiation Biology or M.Sc in Medical Physics or M.Sc in Life sciences with biological effects of radiation as part of the course or M.Sc in nuclear medicine or Post-MSc (Physics) Diploma in Radiological Physics are eligible to apply for these posts.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of interview.

Click here for more Jobs News