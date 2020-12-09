Job Opportunities At National Institute of Rural Development, Panchayati Raj

NIRD and PR invites applications for filling posts on contractual basis.

The National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDand PR), Hyderabad has announced to recruit 10 State Programme Coordinators, 250 Young Fellows and 250 Cluster Level Resource Persons on contract.

After selection, candidates will work in 250 clusters across all States and union territories (UTs) for a national level project namely - 'Creating Clusters of Model Gram Panchayats to Achieve Holistic & Sustainable Development through Institutional Strengthening of GPs and Enablement of Quality GPDP across India', the institute has said.

The last date of submission of the application forms is December 29.

Candidates with Post Graduate Degree in Social Science including Economics, Rural Development, Rural Management, Political Science, Sociology, Anthropology, Social Work, Development Studies, History and similar disciplines can apply for State Programme Coordinator post.

Candidates with Post Graduate Degree or 2 years' Post Graduate Diploma in Social Science including Economics, Rural Development, Rural Management, Political Science, Sociology, Anthropology, Social Work, Development Studies, History and similar disciplines can apply for Project Fellowship.

The minimum academic standards required for these posts is 60% marks in Class 10 and 50% marks in above classes.

Class 12 pass candidates with five years' experience of working for promotion of SHGs or as Group Leader of SHG or Village Organisation or Cluster Level Federations or Community Resource Person under SRLM or Certified Master Resource Persons of NIRDPR or Certified Master Trainers of NRLM/SRLM can apply for Cluster Level Resource Person.

"Tenure of engagement of all the posts is one year for the present. It may be extended on satisfactory performance of the incumbents, subject to continuation of the Project and discretion of authorities," NIRD and PR has said.

National Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (NIRD&PR), Hyderabad is an autonomous national Institution under the Ministry of Rural Development.

