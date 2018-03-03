NIRDPR, Hyderabad To Recruit For JRF, SRF, Other Posts; 27 Vacancies

Senior Research Fellow/ Sr. Research Associate: Candidates must have M. Tech/ M.Sc. in Geoinformatics/ GIS/ Spatial Information Technology/ RS or Equivalent. The age limit for the post is 40 years.

Junior Research Fellow/ Sr. Project Scientist: Candidates must have M. Tech/ M.Sc. in Geoinformatics/ Spatial Information Technology/ GIS/ RS or Equivalent. The age limit for the post is 38 years.

Junior Project Scientist: Candidates must have M. Tech/ M.Sc./B. Tech. in Geoinformatics/ Spatial Information Technology/ GIS/ RS or Equivalent. The age limit for the post is 30 years.

Project Technical Assistant: Candidates must have B. Tech/ B.E in Geoinformatics/ CSE/ ECE/ Civil or PGDGARD/ PGDRDM Offered by NIRDPR. The age limit for the post is 25 years.

Project Scanning Assistant/Project Attendant: 10th class pass candidates are eligible. The age limit for the post is 25 years.

National Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR), Hyderabad has invited application for recruitment to JRF, SRF, Junior Project Scientist, Project Technical Assistant and Project Scanning Assistant/ Project Attendant. Interested candidates can apply online at the official website nird.org.in. 'The Centre for Geo-informatics Application in Rural Development (CGARD), NIRDPR, Hyderabad, proposes to engage the services of suitable candidates on contract for the project title "Use of Geoinformatics for Monitoring of Rural Roads under PMGSY" initially for a period of one year (depending upon satisfactory performance, likely to be extendable for further period of one year or co-terminus with the project period whichever is less),' reads the official job notification.The last date for submission of application is 18 March 2018. During interview, candidates should submit printout of the submitted online application along with original copies of the important certificates/ documents and attested copies.Click here for more Recruitment/ Employment News

For the latest Election News & Live Updates from Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.