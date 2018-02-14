NIMR, Delhi Recruitment 2018 For Scientist-B Posts National Institute of Malaria Research (NIMR), Delhi has invited applications for recruitment to Scientist B (Medical/ Non-Medical) posts. A total of 7 posts are open for recruitment: one each for ST, OBC categories and rest for the general category.

Share EMAIL PRINT NIMR, Delhi Recruitment 2018 For Scientist-B Posts New Delhi: National Institute of Malaria Research (NIMR), Delhi has invited applications for recruitment to Scientist B (Medical/ Non-Medical) posts. A total of 7 posts are open for recruitment: one each for ST, OBC categories and rest for the general category. Age of the applicants must not be more than 35 years. Candidates will be selected for medical, Earth science/ environmental science/ geography/ remote sensing and GIS, publication, social science, vector biology and parasite biology. Job notification is available at the official website of NIMR at nimr.org.



Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test, publication, experience and personal discussion/ interview. Weightage for written test will be 40; it will be 20 for publications and experience and 40 for personal discussion/ interview. 'Candidates will be called for interview on the basis of merit based on the marks obtained in the written test and CV scrutiny. The final decision to select will be based on the criteria adopted by ICMR.'



The written test will carry a total of 100 marks (100 MCQs).



Candidates with MBBS degree, Master's degree (with or without PhD) in the concerned discipline are eligible for the recruitment. PhD is essential for those who have second class Master's degree.



Applicants should note that PhD or MD degree will count to three years experience. Candidates with MD or PhD will be directly given preference for direct recruitment.



