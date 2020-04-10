NIC Scientist Recruitment Application Date Extended

Initially the application process was scheduled to close on March 26.

The application submission deadline for recruitment of Scientist B and Scientific/ Technical staff recruitment in the National Informatics Centre (NIC) has been extended. The application can be submitted till April 30. The recruitment is being conducted by the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) on behalf of NIC for selection of Scientist 'B' and Scientific/ Technical staff.

Initially the application process was scheduled to close on March 26. It was then extended till April 10 and now it has been extended till April 30.

A total of 288 vacancies for Scientist 'B' posts and 207 vacancies for Scientific/Technical Assistant 'A' posts will be filled through this recruitment.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam. The exam date will be announced later.

For Scientist 'B' post there will be additional interview round.

"The question paper for the written examination will consists of 65% questions from Technical Area and 35% from Generic Area. There shall be a total of 120 objective type Questions consisting of 78 questions from Technical Area (Computer Science) and 42 question on Generic area," the exam notice reads.

The NIC recruitment was notified by NIELIT in February.

