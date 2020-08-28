NHPC Recruitment 2020: Registration Begins On August 29

NHPC recruitment 2020: Candidates can fill and submit the application forms within September 28.

The application forms for NHPC recruitment will be available from tomorrow. NHPC Limited, the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation, will recruit on the basis of the marks obtained in GATE, NET, CLAT and CA or CMA exams. There will be no additional written test for selection to the posts. "Candidates will be shortlisted as per the merit obtained in the exams and will be provisionally selected and extended "Offer of Appointment" on provisional basis," NHPC has notified.

Vacancy, Other Details

A total of 86 vacancies in Engineer and Officer posts will be filled.

Candidates can fill and submit the application forms online on or before September 28.

After selection, candidates will be placed at projects or power stations or offices including joint ventures & subsidiary companies of NHPC in various parts of the country or abroad.

Selected candidates have to execute a service agreement bond. "The selected candidates for the post of Trainee Engineer / Officer of General and OBC (NCL)/EWS category will be required to execute a service agreement bond of Rs 2.50 lakhs and for SC/ST Rs 1.25 lakhs and successfully complete a minimum period of four years of service in the NHPC Ltd. including the period spent on training," NHPC has said in the recruitment notification.

