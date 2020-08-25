NHPC Limited To Recruit Engineers, Others Through Entrance Exam Scores

NHPC announces to recruit through GATE, CLAT, NET, CA, CMA scores

NHPC Limited, the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation, has announced to recruit for various posts on the basis of GATE, NET, CLAT and CA or CMA scores. There will be no written test for selection to the posts. "Candidates will be shortlisted as per the merit obtained in the exams and will be provisionally selected and extended "Offer of Appointment" on provisional basis," NHPC has said.

Recruitment Notice

NHPC is a Mini Ratna company of the government.

Application forms for the recruitment will be available online from August 29. Applications should have details of the registration numbers of the exams. "Application registered with invalid GATE-2020 Registration Number, UGC NET-June 2020 Application Number, CLAT 2020 Registration Number and CA/CMA Score/Certificate shall be summarily rejected," the job notice says. The last date for submission of application is September 28.

Vacancy Details

Trainee Engineer (Civil): 30 posts

Trainee Engineer (Mechanical): 21 posts

Trainee Officer (HR): 5 posts

Trainee Officer (Law): 8 posts

Trainee Officer (Finance): 22 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Trainee Engineer: Candidate must have Bachelor's Degree in Engineering or B.Sc. (Engineering) Degree in relevant discipline with minimum 60% marks.

Trainee Officer (HR): Candidate must have postgraduate degree or PG Diploma in human resources or social work or in related discipline.

Trainee Officer (Law): Candidate must be a law graduate and have secured minimum 60% marks

Trainee Officer (Finance): Candidate must have graduated from ICAI or ICWA with CA or have obtained CMA from Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

Candidates should appear for the GATE, UGC NET, CLAT and CA or CMA exam and provide the registration number in the application form.

These exams are yet to be held.

Candidates will be placed at Projects or Power Stations or Offices including Joint Ventures & Subsidiary Companies of NHPC in various parts of the country or abroad.

