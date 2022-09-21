Video: Faridabad School Bus With Several Kids Gets Stuck In Water-Logged Underpass For More Than 1 Hour

In Faridabad, vehicles have been caught in the rain in a similar fashion before.

A school bus with children onboard became stranded in a flooded underpass in Faridabad, Haryana, after heavy rain on Wednesday. The kids were trapped for about 1:30 hours. No injuries were reported in the incident and the worst was avoided thanks to prompt assistance from police and locals in the vicinity. These quick responses prevented any catastrophic accident from happening, and all the kids were saved.

According to the police, the bus broke down due to the water-logging in the railway underpass situated near NHPC chowk in Faridabad.

Although this is not the first time that vehicles have become stuck in the rain in this manner in the city, the administration has made no real efforts to fix the drainage system so that water can be flushed out quickly.

"When we got the information about the incident, we rushed to the area, and children were evacuated from the partially flooded school bus," a police officer who was on the scene said.

The bus is still standing at the spot, and a crane has been requested to pull the bus out of the water.

When the bus did not reach at its scheduled stops on time, the parents became anxious. They frantically started calling the driver and when they got to know about the location, all of them rushed there. When the parents arrived at the location, they saw the partially submerged bus.

One of the parents accused the bus driver of being careless, asking, "Why did he bring the bus here and why was he not even picking up the phone when he knew that this route was filled with water in the rain?"

The police, meanwhile, said that all the students have been evacuated and as soon as the the crane arrives, the semi-submerged bus will be moved to another location.