Public Sector Hydropower Company Hiring For 118 Vacancies, Salary Up To Rs 1.80 Lakh

NHPC Limited, a public-sector hydropower company, is currently accepting applications for positions including Trainee Officer (HR), Trainee Officer (PR), Trainee Officer (Law), and Senior Medical Officer, various positions. The recruitment drive aims to fill 118 vacancies. The application period commenced on December 9 with a deadline set for December 30.

Eligibility Criteria:

Trainee Officer (HR):

Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in HR-related fields with at least 60% marks.

Valid UGC NET (Dec 2023/Jun 2024) score required.

Trainee Officer (PR):

Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in Communication, Journalism, or Public Relations with at least 60% marks.

Valid UGC NET (Dec 2023/Jun 2024) score required.

Trainee Officer (Law):

LLB (3 years) or 5-year integrated law degree with at least 60% marks.

Valid CLAT (PG) 2024 score required.

Senior Medical Officer (SMO):

MBBS degree with valid registration and at least two years of post-internship experience.

Age Limit:

Trainee Officers: Maximum age of 30 years as of December 30, 2024.

Senior Medical Officer: Maximum age of 35 years.

Age relaxations apply according to government rules for SC/ST, OBC (Non-Creamy Layer), PwBD, and Ex-servicemen.

Registration Fee:

General/EWS/OBC (NCL): Rs 600 + applicable taxes (Rs 708).

SC/ST/PwBD/Women/Ex-Servicemen: No fee.

Selection Process:

The selection for trainee officers includes academic qualification, and UGC NET/CLAT scores, followed by a Group Discussion and Personal Interview, assessing communication, leadership, and analytical skills.

For senior medical officers, the selection is based on MBBS exam scores and performance in the personal interview. The final selection will weigh 75% on the qualifying exam scores and 25% on interview performance.

NHPC Limited Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

Visit the NHPC official website, nhpcindia.com

Navigate to the "Career" section.

Register and fill in the online application form.

Upload necessary documents, including valid scores (UGC NET/CLAT), certificates, and photographs.

Pay the fee, if applicable, and apply.

For further details, visit the official NHPC recruitment page.

Pay Scale and Age limit

Trainee Officer (HR) / (E2) /

Rs 50,000-3%- Rs 1,60,000 (IDA)

30 Years

Trainee Officer (PR) / (E-2) /Rs 50,000-3%- Rs 1.60 lakh

30 Years

Trainee Officer (LAW) / (E2) /

Rs 50,000 - 3% - Rs 1,60,000 (IDA)

30 Years

Sr Medical Officer / E3) /

Rs 60,000-3%-1,80,000 (IDA)

35 Years

Placement:

Candidates will be assigned to projects, power stations, offices, joint ventures and subsidiary companies of NHPC, located across India or internationally.

