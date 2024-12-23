Advertisement

Public Sector Hydropower Company Hiring For 118 Vacancies, Salary Up To Rs 1.80 Lakh

NHPC Limited Recruitment 2024: The recruitment drive aims to fill 118 vacancies. The application period commenced on December 9 with a deadline set for December 30.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Public Sector Hydropower Company Hiring For 118 Vacancies, Salary Up To Rs 1.80 Lakh
Candidates will be placed at NHPC projects, power stations, or subsidiaries, in India or abroad.

NHPC Limited, a public-sector hydropower company, is currently accepting applications for positions including Trainee Officer (HR), Trainee Officer (PR), Trainee Officer (Law), and Senior Medical Officer, various positions. The recruitment drive aims to fill 118 vacancies. The application period commenced on December 9 with a deadline set for December 30.

Eligibility Criteria:

Trainee Officer (HR):

  • Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in HR-related fields with at least 60% marks.
  • Valid UGC NET (Dec 2023/Jun 2024) score required.

Trainee Officer (PR):

  • Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in Communication, Journalism, or Public Relations with at least 60% marks.
  • Valid UGC NET (Dec 2023/Jun 2024) score required.

Trainee Officer (Law):

  • LLB (3 years) or 5-year integrated law degree with at least 60% marks.
  • Valid CLAT (PG) 2024 score required.

Senior Medical Officer (SMO):

MBBS degree with valid registration and at least two years of post-internship experience.

Age Limit:

Trainee Officers: Maximum age of 30 years as of December 30, 2024.

Senior Medical Officer: Maximum age of 35 years.

Age relaxations apply according to government rules for SC/ST, OBC (Non-Creamy Layer), PwBD, and Ex-servicemen.

Registration Fee:

  • General/EWS/OBC (NCL): Rs 600 + applicable taxes (Rs 708).
  • SC/ST/PwBD/Women/Ex-Servicemen: No fee.

Selection Process:

The selection for trainee officers includes academic qualification, and UGC NET/CLAT scores, followed by a Group Discussion and Personal Interview, assessing communication, leadership, and analytical skills.

For senior medical officers, the selection is based on MBBS exam scores and performance in the personal interview. The final selection will weigh 75% on the qualifying exam scores and 25% on interview performance.

NHPC Limited Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

  • Visit the NHPC official website, nhpcindia.com 
  • Navigate to the "Career" section.
  • Register and fill in the online application form.
  • Upload necessary documents, including valid scores (UGC NET/CLAT), certificates, and photographs.
  • Pay the fee, if applicable, and apply.

For further details, visit the official NHPC recruitment page.

Pay Scale and Age limit

Trainee Officer (HR) / (E2) /

Rs 50,000-3%- Rs 1,60,000 (IDA)

30 Years

Trainee Officer (PR) / (E-2) /Rs 50,000-3%- Rs 1.60 lakh

30 Years

Trainee Officer (LAW) / (E2) /

Rs 50,000 - 3% - Rs 1,60,000 (IDA)

30 Years

Sr Medical Officer / E3) /

Rs 60,000-3%-1,80,000 (IDA)

35 Years

Placement:

Candidates will be assigned to projects, power stations, offices, joint ventures and subsidiary companies of NHPC, located across India or internationally.

Check detailed notification here

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
NHPC Limited Recruitment 2024, Jobs And Careers, Education News
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com