NHPC Limited Hiring Engineers Through GATE Scores, Salary Up To Rs 1.60 Lakh

NHPC 2024 Recruitment: Online registration requires valid GATE-2022 or CA/CMA score/certificate.

NHPC Limited, a public sector hydropower company, is currently accepting applications for trainee engineer and officer positions. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 98 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online via the official website. The application window is open until January 22, 2024. The selection process for these positions will be based on the GATE 2022 score.

NHPC Limited Recruitment 2024: Vacancy details

Trainee Engineer (Civil): 22 posts

Trainee Engineer (Electrical): 17 posts

Trainee Engineer (Mechanical): 50 posts

Trainee Officer (Finance): 9 posts

NHPC Limited Recruitment 2024: Eligibility criteria

To be eligible for these positions, candidates must possess a full-time regular bachelor's degree in engineering/technology/BSc (Engineering) in the relevant discipline from a recognized Indian university/institute approved by AICTE, with a minimum of 60% marks or an equivalent grade.



NHPC Limited Recruitment 2024: Pay scale

50,000-3%-1,60,000 (Industrial Dearness Allowance)

NHPC Limited Recruitment 2024: Selection process

For trainee engineer (Civil), trainee engineer (Mechanical), and trainee engineer (Electrical), candidates will be shortlisted based on the normalised marks obtained (out of 100) in the corresponding paper of GATE 2022. Online document verification will also be conducted, and provisionally selected candidates will receive an "offer of appointment" on a provisional basis. For Trainee Officer positions, candidates will be shortlisted based on the CA/CMA score.

Candidates can only register online on the NHPC website if they possess a valid GATE-2022 score along with a GATE registration number or a valid CA/CMA score along with a CA/CMA certificate.



Check the detailed notification here