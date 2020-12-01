UGC NET Result: Gujarat Public Service Commission Extends Registration Deadline For Assistant Professor Post

GPSC recruitment 2020: Apply online at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has extended the deadline for submission of application forms for Assistant Professor recruitment till December 10. The deadline has been extended in view of the National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) result which was declared today.

On November 10, GPSC had started the application process for a total of 1, 1914 posts which includes 204 posts of Class 1 and Class 22. The last date for submission of the application is December 1.

Apply Online

Imp Announcement :



As the result of NET declared today morning, the commission has decided to accept online applications for Advt No 47-70/20-21 ( Assistant Professors, Govt Arts, Science, Commerce, Law and Education colleges ) till 10/12/2020. https://t.co/j2XhhlxnnE — Dinesh Dasa (@dineshdasa1) December 1, 2020

NET qualification is compulsory for recruitment to the post.

"National Eligibility Test (NET) or State Level Eligibility Test (SLET) shall remain the minimum eligibility condition for recruitment and appointment of Assistant Professors," the Commission has said in the notification.

The GPSC has also announced the interview dates of various recruitment exams. The interview will be held for Child Development Project Officer, Scientific Officer (Physics), Superintending Archaeologist, Director of Archaeology and Museums and Scientific Officer (Biology) posts from December 3 to December 10.

Click here for more Jobs News