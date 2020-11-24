Gujarat Public Service Commission Releases Interview Dates For Various Exams

GPSC has announced interview dates for various posts.

The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has announced the interview dates of various recruitment exams. The interview will be held for Child Development Project Officer, Scientific Officer (Physics), Superintending Archaeologist, Director of Archaeology and Museums and Scientific Officer (Biology) posts from December 3 to December 10.

GPSC Recruitment 2020: Interview Dates

Child Development Project Officer (Female), Class-II, under the Women and Child Development Department: December 3

Scientific Officer (Physics Group), G.S.S., Class-II, Under the Directorate of Forensic Science: December 7

Superintending Archaeologist, G.S.S., Class-II, under the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums: December 8

Director of Archaeology and Museums, Class-I: December 8

Scientific Officer (Biology Group), G.S.S., Class-II, Under the Directorate of Forensic Science: December 10

Meanwhile, the GPSC has postponed all the exams scheduled on November 22, 24, 26, 28 and 29 for recruitment of medical teachers.

"GPSC has postponed all exams scheduled on 22, 24, 26, 28 & 29 November for recruitment of medical teachers in Govt medical colleges due to prevailing situation. Candidates will be informed about new dates via SMS & Email. They are advised to stay updated with GPSC website," GPSC Chairman Dinesh Dasa has tweeted.

Candidates will be informed about new dates via SMS & Email. They are advised to stay updated with GPSC website. — Dinesh Dasa (@dineshdasa1) November 20, 2020

On November 10, GPSC had started application process for a total of 1, 1914 posts which includes 204 posts of Class 1 and Class 22. The last date for submission of application is December 1.

