National Board Of Examinations Notifies Jobs For Senior, Junior Advocates

NBE recruitment 2020: Apply on or before September 30

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will recruit senior and junior advocates as Senior and Junior Standing Counsel for defending cases filed against it before the Delhi High Court and the CAT. Through a notification, which it has released on its website natboard.edu.in, the NBE has asked eligible candidates to submit applications on or before September 30.

Job Notification

For Senior Standing Counsel, the candidate must be enrolled or registered as Advocate with the Delhi High Court and have atleast 15 years of work experience in handling cases, preferably relating to government institutions and autonomous bodies.

For Junior Standing Counsel, the candidate must have minimum work experience of 7 years of handling cases and must be registered as advocate with the Delhi High Court.

NBE is an autonomous body established by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to conduct post graduate examinations of high standards in the field of modern medicine and allied specialties at national level.

In another notification, NBE has notified to recruit a Consultant for a period of 6 months to maintain a comprehensive electronic log book (e-logbook) that will capture the details of various procedures performed by NBE trainees undergoing training in various specialties.

