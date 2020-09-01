National Recruitment Agency Game-Changer In Recruitment Sector: Jitendra Singh

"it is not only a governance reform but also a socioeconomic reform," Mr Singh also said.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh Monday said the government's decision to set up the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) is a game-changer in the recruitment sector.

Addressing a webinar, the Minister of State for Personnel said it is not only a governance reform but also a socioeconomic reform and brings recruitment to the villages and towns, according to a statement issued by the ministry.

The NRA will usher in a paradigm shift in the recruitment system and help meet the aspiration of youth in finding the right job, experts opined at the webinar, organised by Press Information Bureau, Kolkata.

Experts from industry, government sector along with academicians deliberated on the potential and role of the NRA from recruitment sector and policy perspective.

Braj Raj Sharma, a former chairman of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), said it is a win-win scenario for all in the value chain of recruitment, whether it is the job seekers, recruiting organisations or human resources personnel. He said for students, advantages are many, including doing away with the need to appear in multiple examinations, and centres in each district to encourage women candidates, Divyangs and those from rural areas to apply for government jobs.

Prem Pal Sharma, former Executive Director and Joint Secretary, Railway Board, Ministry of Railways said that positive aspect of the initiative is awareness and motivation for rural candidates. The Common Eligibility Test (to be conducted by the NRA) would enable the candidates to appear once and apply to any or all of the recruitment agencies for the higher level of examination, he added.

A Nigam, former Adviser Industrial Relations, Ministry of Railways, said the decision has to be seen in the context of the recently-released National Educational Policy 2020, the Personnel Ministry's statement said. "Vocational training at school level is a value addition for a job-seeker and would help the candidate in finding the job of their choice while applying for specialised job description," he said.

Arimardan Singh, Additional Director General, PIB Ranchi, said the NRA would help in better HR management. He said that one examination i.e., CET in multiple languages will help ease the burden of candidates who are at present required to prepare for each of the examinations in different manner as per different curriculum.

Enunciating the positives of the NRA, Soumya Dutta, General Secretary, All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC) and Asish Biswas, former DGM SBI and Circle Development Officer, HR in-charge, North-East Region, said the specialised job profile of banking sector would be helpful by one test at preliminary level and thereafter, Tier 2 and 3 examination will help in placement of the right candidate for specific job description and profile.

Mr Biswas said that the NRA's role is vital for selecting the right candidate at the right time for various government job and help address the demand of youth in finding job in fitment with their talent and potential.

Sanyuk Banerjee, Advocate, District Judges Court, Purbo Bardhamaan said the efficacy and efficiency of the NRA would depend on the job-seeking candidates.

Abdur Rahman Mallick, Advocate, Delhi High Court said that reforms in the recruitment sector with job opportunities for younger population of this country is in line with the essence of Constitution of India -- Right to Life with Human Dignity.

The webinar was planned and coordinated by Samrat Bandyopadhyay, Deputy Director, PIB, Kolkata.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)