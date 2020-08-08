NABARD Announces Specialist Consultant Vacancies On Contract Basis

NABARD has announced Specialist Consultant vacancies on contract basis

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has announced recruitment on the post of Specialist Consultant on contract basis. NABARD has advertised total 13 vacancies for different posts.

The period of contract will be for three years initially from the date of appointment which will be extendable up to two more years based on their performance and requirement. The contract periods will be subject to half-yearly performance review.

Candidates eligible for the recruitment can apply online till August 23, 2020. The application can be filled online on the bank's official website, 'nabard.org'.

The eligibility criteria various for the different posts and applicants must check the advertisement to ascertain their suitability for the job before applying.

The upper age limit for all the contractual posts is 62 years.

The application fee is Rs. 50 for candidates in the SC, ST, and PWBD candidates, and Rs. 800 for candidates in all other categories.

The candidates will be shortlisted for interview in the ratio of 1:10 on the basis of qualification, experience etc.

The final appointment will be based on the decision of the Selection Committee constituted for the purpose. The Bank also reserves the right to increase or decrease the number of posts or cancel the recruitment altogether.