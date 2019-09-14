NABARD Announces Development Assistant Recruitment; Application Starts Today

NABARD Recruitment 2019 announced for Development Assistant post

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released recruitment advertisement for Development Assistant post. There are 82 Development Assistant vacancies and 9 Development Assistant (Hindi) vacancies for which NABARD will conduct the recruitment process. Candidates can apply for only one post - either Development Assistant or Development Assistant (Hindi). The online application process for the recruitment starts today and will end on October 2, 2019. The selection process includes a preliminary exam and a main exam. The Preliminary exam will be conducted on October 20, 2019.

For the post of Development Assistant, an applicant must have a Bachelor's degree with a minimum of 50 per cent marks (pass class for SC/ST/PWBD and Ex-Servicemen candidates) from a recognized University.

NABARD Development Assistant Recruitment 2019: Official Advertisement

For the post of Development Assistant (Hindi), an applicant Bachelor's Degree from a recognised University in English/Hindi medium with

Hindi and English as a compulsory or elective subject with a minimum of 50% marks in the aggregate OR Bachelor's Degree with Hindi and English as main subjects with a minimum of 50% marks in the aggregate. Pass marks criterion applies to SC/ST/PWBD/Ex-Servicemen candidates.

Additionally for the DA (Hindi) post, the candidate should be able to translate from English to Hindi and vice-versa.

Candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria can apply for the recruitment on NABARD's official website, 'nabard.org'. The application process involves three steps - registration, payment of application fee, and document scan and upload.

NABARD arranges pre-recruitment training at certain centres for a limited number of SC/ST/OBC/PWBD candidates as per the guidelines issued by Government of India in this regard. Candidates who seek Pre-Exam Training can send in their applications by October 4 to one of the NABARD offices (details here).

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.