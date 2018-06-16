NABARD Notifies Recruitment For Specialist Officer Post

NABARD Recruitment 2018 For Specialist Officer Post

Chief Technology Officer: 1 post

Senior Advisor for Computerisation of Rural Credit Institutions: 1 post

Chief Risk Manager: 1 post

Project Manager for Rural Credit Institutions Computerisation: 3 posts

Assistant Project Manager- Storage, Marketing & Processing: 1 post

Assistant Project Manager- Climate Change: 1 post

Assistant Project Manager- Renewable Energy: 1 post

Assistant Project Manager- Online MIS Reports: 1 post

Risk Managers: 6 posts

Senior Project Finance Manager: 1 post

Project Finance Manager (Infrastructure projects): 1 post

Specialist Officer (Legal Aspects): 1 post

Communication Professionals: 2 posts

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released official notification for engagement of Specialist Officers on contract basis at senior, highly senior, middle and junior levels. The duration of the contact ranges from 2 years to 6 months. 'The candidates will be shortlisted for interview in the ratio of 1:10 on the basis of qualification, experience, etc. The Bank reserves the right to increase/ decrease the number of post/s or cancel the above contract recruitment in part or full as per institutional requirement without assigning any reason,' reads the job advertisement about the selection process. Details of the recruitment can be found at nabard.org.Candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PWBD category shall have to pay fee of Rs 50 (it is Rs 500 for others).