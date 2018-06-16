NABARD Notifies Recruitment For Specialist Officer Post

CommentsVacancy Details
- Chief Technology Officer: 1 post
- Senior Advisor for Computerisation of Rural Credit Institutions: 1 post
- Chief Risk Manager: 1 post
- Project Manager for Rural Credit Institutions Computerisation: 3 posts
- Assistant Project Manager- Storage, Marketing & Processing: 1 post
- Assistant Project Manager- Climate Change: 1 post
- Assistant Project Manager- Renewable Energy: 1 post
- Assistant Project Manager- Online MIS Reports: 1 post
- Risk Managers: 6 posts
- Senior Project Finance Manager: 1 post
- Project Finance Manager (Infrastructure projects): 1 post
- Specialist Officer (Legal Aspects): 1 post
- Communication Professionals: 2 posts
Candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PWBD category shall have to pay fee of Rs 50 (it is Rs 500 for others).
