NABARD Notifies Recruitment For Specialist Officer Post

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released official notification for engagement of Specialist Officers on contract basis at senior, highly senior, middle and junior levels.

Jobs | | Updated: June 16, 2018 13:05 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
NABARD Notifies Recruitment For Specialist Officer Post

NABARD Recruitment 2018 For Specialist Officer Post

New Delhi:  National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released official notification for engagement of Specialist Officers on contract basis at senior, highly senior, middle and junior levels. The duration of the contact ranges from 2 years to 6 months. 'The candidates will be shortlisted for interview in the ratio of 1:10 on the basis of qualification, experience, etc. The Bank reserves the right to increase/ decrease the number of post/s or cancel the above contract recruitment in part or full as per institutional requirement without assigning any reason,' reads the job advertisement about the selection process. Details of the recruitment can be found at nabard.org.

Comments
Vacancy Details
  • Chief Technology Officer: 1 post
  • Senior Advisor for Computerisation of Rural Credit Institutions: 1 post
  • Chief Risk Manager: 1 post
  • Project Manager for Rural Credit Institutions Computerisation: 3 posts
  • Assistant Project Manager- Storage, Marketing & Processing: 1 post
  • Assistant Project Manager- Climate Change: 1 post
  • Assistant Project Manager- Renewable Energy: 1 post
  • Assistant Project Manager- Online MIS Reports: 1 post
  • Risk Managers: 6 posts
  • Senior Project Finance Manager: 1 post
  • Project Finance Manager (Infrastructure projects): 1 post
  • Specialist Officer (Legal Aspects): 1 post
  • Communication Professionals: 2 posts

Candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PWBD category shall have to pay fee of Rs 50 (it is Rs 500 for others).

Click here for more Jobs News

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

NABARDrecruitment 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsHIVFIFAPaytmAmazonOlaOnePlus 6Redmi Note 5 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................