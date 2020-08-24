Indian Air Force Launches Career, Job Related Mobile Application

Through this app, aspirants can learn about various training centres and explore career opportunities.

Indian Air Force has launched a mobile application 'My IAF' to provide career related information and job details to candidates. The app will have details about the selection process, training syllabus, pay and other relevant details for both officer and airmen posts.

"The CAS ACM RKS Bhadauria launched a mobile application 'My IAF' at Air HQs (VB) on 24 Aug as part of Digital India initiative. App developed in association with Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) provides career related information & details for joining #IAF," the Indian Air Force has tweeted.

The app is available in Google play store, is linked to IAF social media platforms and also provides glimpses into the history and stories of valour in the IAF, it adds.

Through this app, aspirants can learn about various IAF training centres, get a look of life in IAF and explore career opportunities.

It also supports entertaining videos and adventurous games to give a new experience to users.

On this app, students can learn about the motto, history, legends and Chiefs of Air Staffs.

They can also watch the aircrafts in the inventory.

The app also supports a real-time feature where users can see the IAF latest trends in social media platforms through Facebook and Twitter.

