Prasad Basveshwar Chaugule Tops Maharashtra State Services 2019 Main Exam

MPSC State Services 2019 Main exam result is available on mpsc.gov.in

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the main exam result for State Services 2019. The result is available on the official website. total 40 candidates have been selected against 40 posts advertised under Maharashtra State Services 2019. Prasad Basveshwar Chaugule has secured first rank in the state. Patil Parvanee Ravindra has secured first rank in Open-Female category.

The result is available on the official MPSC website, 'mpsc.gov.in'. Candidates can also follow the steps given below to check their result.

MPSC State Services 2019 Main exam Result: Direct Link

Step one: Go to official MPSC website.

Step two: Click on the MPSC State Service Main exam result link.

Step three: Download the result pdf.

Step four: Check your name and roll number in the result pdf.

MPSC held the prelims for State Services Exam 2019 on February 17, 2019. Total 3,60,990 appeared in the prelim exam out of which 6,825 candidates qualified for the main exam. MPSC State Service main exam was held from July 13 to July 15, 2019.

The MPSC State Service exam was conducted for various posts including Deputy Collector Group A, Deputy Superintendent Of Police/ Assistant Commissioner of Police, Assistant Commissioner of State Tax, Deputy Chief Executive Officer/ Block Development Officer Group A , Assistant Director Maharashtra Finance And Account Services, Deputy Director Of Industries, Tahsildar Group A, Deputy Education Officer, Assistant Regional Transport Officer and other posts.