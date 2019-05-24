Maharashtra State Service Prelims Exam Result Released; 7040 Qualify

MPSC State Service Prelims exam result released on the official website

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the result for State Service Prelim Exam 2019. The result is available on the commission's official website. The Commission has released the list of roll numbers of candidates who have qualified in the Pre exam and will now have to appear for main examination. This year the commission had advertised 431 posts under State Services. The main examination for qualified candidates will be conducted on 13, 14 and 15 July at exam centres in Aurangabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Pune.

MPSC State Service Prelim Exam Result 2091: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official MPSC website: www.mpsc.gov.in.

Step two: Click on the result link.

Step three: In the new window, click on the pdf link provided for State Service Pre Exam result.

Step four: Download the pdf and search for your roll number in the pdf.

MPSC State Service Prelim Exam Result 2019: Direct Link

Total candidates selected to appear in the State Service Main exam is 7040.

Apart from the result status, the commission has also released category-wise cut offs.

The online application link for MPSC State Service main exam will be open from May 24 to June 7.

