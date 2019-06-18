MPSC Group B Results Released; Check Here

MPSC Group B results are available on mpsc.gov.in.

MPSC results 2019: Maharashtra Public Service Commission or MPSC has released the preliminary exam results for the Maharashtra Subordinate Services, Group B recruitment today. Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted, Group B preliminary examination 2019 State Tax Inspector or STI results can be found on the official website. MPSC results are available on mpsc.gov.in.

MPSC Group B results 2019: Direct link

Click on the direct link provided here to download your MPSC Group B results:

MPSE Group B results 2019 direct link

MPSE Group B results 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to check your MPSC STI prelims exam results:

Step 1: Click on the direct link provided above

Step 2: On next page open, check for your roll numbers

MPSC has provided the roll numbers of qualified candidates on the pdf file published on the official website.

Maharashtra Public Service Commission had earlier released the result for State Service prelim exam 2019 in month of May. The MPSC state service prelims exam result was also available on the commission's official website. The Commission had released the list of roll numbers of candidates who have qualified in the prelims exam then. This year the commission had advertised 431 posts under State Services. The main examination for qualified candidates is expected to be conducted on 13, 14 and 15 July at exam centres in Aurangabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Pune.

