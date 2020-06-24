MPSC Electrical Engineering Services 2019 Main Exam Result Announced

MPSC has announced the result for Maharashtra Electrical Engineering Services Main exam 2019

Maharashtra Public Service Commission has announced the result for Maharashtra Electrical Engineering Services Main exam 2019. The result is available on the Commission's official website. candidates who have qualified in the main examination will now appear for interview. The schedule for interview will be announced by the Commission later.

MPSC Electrical Engineering Services Main Exam Result: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official MPSC website: mpsc.gov.in

Step two: Click on the result link.

Step three: Download the result pdf.

Step four: Check your roll number in the pdf.

MPSC Electrical Engineering Services Main Exam Result: Check Here

Total 55 candidates have qualified in the electrical engineering services main exam.

MPSC has also released the cut off marks for main exam. The cut off marks for General category candidates is 266. The cut off marks for SC category candidates is 206 and for SC category female candidates is 200. The cut off for ST category candidates is 156.

The cut off for OBC category candidates is 240 and for OBC category female candidates is 208. For EWS categories, the cut off is 240 and for EWS female candidates is 140.

Candidates who have not qualified in the exam and wish to apply for re-evaluation of their answer sheets can apply through online medium within 10 days of result declaration.

