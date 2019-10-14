MPSC Group C Services Main Exam (Paper 2) Admit Card Released

MPSC has released Main exam (paper 2) admit card for Group 'C' Services

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the admit card for the Group C Services Main Examination 2019 Paper 2 which will be conducted for recruitment of Sub Inspector in State Excise Department. The admit cards are available for download on the official MPSC website. The Group C Services Main Examination (Paper 2) will be held on October 20, 2019.

On the day of the examination, candidates must bring their admit card, a black ball point pen a photo identity proof, and a photocopy of the photo identity proof. Only photo ids like Aadhaar card, voter id card, passport, or driving license will be accepted.

Earlier, the Commission had released the admit card for the MPSC Group C Services Main Exam Typing Test. The typing test was held on October 13, 2019.

MPSC Group C Main Exam Admit Card For Paper 2: How To Download

Visit the official website: www.mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in

Click on the Online Application link provided on top right corner.

Login using your user name and password.

Download MPSC Group C Admit Card.

Smart watch, Digital watch, Microphone, mobile phone, Bluetooth devices, any electronic device, notes etc. are not allowed inside the examination hall. Candidature of a candidate who is caught with any of the prohibited items will be cancelled.

