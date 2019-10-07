MPSC Group C Services Typing Test Admit Card Released

MPSC Group C Services typing test admit card has been released

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the admit card for the Clerk Typing Test for the Maharashtra Group C Services Main Examination 2019 Paper 2. Candidates who have qualified for the typing test should download their admit cards from the Commission's official website. Other than the admit card, the Commission has also issued instructions for the candidates who are due to appear for the examination.

The typing test will be conducted on October 13, 2019. On the day of the exam, candidates must bring a photo identity proof in original, a photocopy of the id proof and photograph of the candidate along with the admit card for the typing test.

MPSC Group C Services Main Examination 2019 Typing Test Admit Card

Candidates who are eligible to appear for the typing test can download their admit cards by following the steps given below:

Visit the official website: www.mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in

Click on the Online Application link provided on top right corner.

Login using your user name and password.

Download MPSC Group C Admit Card.

