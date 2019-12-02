Maharashtra Civil Service Exam In April, 2020. Notification Expected Soon

Maharashtra Civil Service exam notification will be released in December.

Maharashtra Civil Service preliminary exam will be held on April 5, 2020. Registration process for the exam is expected to begin in December. The main exam will be held on August 8, 9 and 10. Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will be eligible to take the main exam.

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) would conduct the Civil Service exam to select candidates for various various state service departments of Administration, Police, Finance etc. in group A and B services in the Maharashtra government. In addition to managing matters related to recruitment, the Commission also decides the suitability of candidates for appointment to the services through promotions, deputations, nominations and transfers.

Details of the Maharashtra Civil Service exam, which is otherwise known as State Service exam, will be available on the official website of the Commission at mpsc.gov.in.

Last year, a total of 431 vacancies were notified under the Civil Service Exam. Out of the total number of candidates who took the exam, 7040 candidates had qualified for the main exam. The main examination for qualified candidates was held on 13, 14 and 15 July at exam centres in Aurangabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Pune.

