Maharashtra State Service Prelims Exam Postponed Due To Surge In COVID-19 Cases

MPSC postpones State Service prelims exam scheduled on March 14.

The Mahrashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has notified that the state service preliminary exam scheduled to be held on March 14 has been postponed due to rising cases of COVID-19 in the state. The MPSC conducts recruitment examinations for Group A, B and C posts, among others, in the state administration.

The state relief and rehabilitation department issued a circular in this regard and said it was reviewing the situation in various parts of the state.

The exam was earlier scheduled in April last year, but has been delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The MPSC state service exam will be held for selection to Assistant State Tax Commissioner, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Assistant Commissioner/ Project Officer, Deputy Education Officer in Maharashtra Education Department, Deputy Superintendent in Land Record, Deputy Superintendent in State Excise, Naib Tahsildar and other posts.

Due to the rising cases of coronavirus infection in the city, Nagpur will go under lockdown for a week, from March 15 to March 21. Nagpur reported over 1,800 cases in the last 24 hours.

More parts of the state could go into lockdown, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray indicated as COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in Maharashtra for nearly a month.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new COVID-19 cases at 13,659, almost 60 per cent of the daily new cases in the country.

