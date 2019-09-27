Maharashtra Releases State Engineering Services Prelim Exam Result 2019

MPSC Engineering Services Prelim Exam result released on official website

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the result for the Engineering Services Preliminary Exam 2019. The Commission has released the result separately for Electrical, and Civil Engineering disciplines. Total 289 candidates have qualified in the prelim exam for Electrical Engineering and 16,738 candidates have qualified in the prelim exam for Civil Engineering. Qualified candidates will now appear for the Engineering Services Main Exam 2019.

MPSC will conduct the Main examination for Engineering Services Selection on November 24, 2019. The main exam will be conducted for 400 marks. Candidates who qualify in the main examination will be called for personal interview which will be of 50 marks.

The Commission had advertised 1,145 vacancies for Civil Engineers and 16 vacancies for Electrical Engineers. The preliminary exam was conducted on June 13, 2019.

For Electrical Engineering, the cut off for Open category candidates is 37 marks. For Civil Engineering, the cut off for Open category candidates is 27, for women in Open category, it is 23, for Sports person in Open category the cut off is 2 marks and for Open Category Orphan candidate, the cut off is 10 marks.

Candidates can find the corresponding cut off marks for all other categories in Electrical Engineering discipline here, and for Civil Engineering here.

