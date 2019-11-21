MPSC Releases Engineering Services Admit Card

MPSC admit card for Engineering Main exam released at mpsc.gov.in and mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in.

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the MPSC admit card for Engineering Services Main examination. The MPSC hall ticket has been released on the official portals of the state level recruitment agency. Candidates would need their registration details for logging into the official portals, mpsc.gov.in and mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in.

MPSC will conduct the Main examination for Engineering Services Selection on November 24, 2019. The main exam will be conducted for 400 marks. Candidates who qualify in the main examination will be called for personal interview which will be of 50 marks.

Total 289 candidates have qualified in the prelim exam for Electrical Engineering and 16,738 candidates have qualified in the prelim exam for Civil Engineering. Qualified candidates will now appear for the Engineering Services Main Exam 2019.

MPSC admit card 2019: How to download hall ticket for Engineering Services Main exam

Follow the steps given here to download your MPSC admit card from the official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website, mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in

Step 2: Login with your registration details

Step 3: Submit details

Step 4: Download your MPSC admit card from next page

The Commission had advertised 1,145 vacancies for Civil Engineers and 16 vacancies for Electrical Engineers. The preliminary exam was conducted on June 13, 2019.

