Maharashtra State Service Prelims Exam On March 14, Admit Cards Released

The admit cards for the Maharashtra State Service prelims exam which is scheduled to be held on March 14 has been released. The admit card is available on the official website of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). Candidates can download the MPSC admit card from the official website using the registration details.

The exam will comprise three successive stages of exams- a preliminary exam, a main exam and an interview. The preliminary exam will be held for 400 marks and will have a general studies paper and a civil services aptitude test (CSAT). The GS paper will have 100 questions and will carry a total of 200 marks. The CSAT exam will have a total of 80 questions and will carry a total of 200 marks. The time duration for these papers is 2 hours.

The main exam will be held for 800 marks, and personal interview will carry 100 marks.

The MPSC state service exam will be held for selection to Assistant State Tax Commissioner, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Assistant Commissioner/ Project Officer, Deputy Education Officer in Maharashtra Education Department, Deputy Superintendent in Land Record, Deputy Superintendent in State Excise, Naib Tahsildar and other posts.

