MPPSC Releases Selection List For Veterinary Assistant Surgeon, District Ayush Officer Recruitment

MPPSC has released selection list for veterinary assistant surgeon, district ayush officer recruitment

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the selection list for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Examination 2018 and District Ayush Officer Examination 2018. The list is available on the commission's official website. There were 188 backlog vacancies of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon and 13 District Ayush Officer vacancies. The selection list has been prepared on the basis of performance in online exam and interview. Only Candidates who had qualified in the online exam were called for the interview process.

The result for online exam for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon was released on January 2, 2019 and interviews were conducted from January 20 to January 23, 2019.

The result for online exam for District Ayush Officer was released on December 5, 2018 and February 15, 2018 and interviews were conducted on February 25, 2019.

In case of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon post, 138 candidates have been shortlisted and 11 are in waitlist. In case of District Ayush Officer post, 13 have been selected and 11 are in waitlist.

MPPSC Selection List: How to download?

Step one: Go to official MPPSC website: www.mppsc.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the link provided for selection list.

Step three: A pdf will open.

Step four: Download the pdf and check for your name and roll number.

Click here for more Jobs News