Madhya Pradesh Medical Officer Interview On June 1

MPPSC medical officer interview will be held on June 1.

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has notified that the medical officer exam interview is scheduled on June 1. The admit cards of all the candidates who are eligible to appear in the interview will be released on the Commission's website on May 23.

The Commission has asked candidates to report for the interview one hour before the scheduled time, which is 10.30 am.

In view of the COVID-19 situation, candidates have been asked to follow the safety guidelines have been asked to carry RT-PCR negative report to the interview venue. The report should not be older than 3 days. Candidates should carry a personal water bottle, a bottle of sanitizer, and wear a mask to the interview, the Commission has said.

Due to the COVID situation the MPPSC has postponed State Forest Service Main Examination which was scheduled on April 18.