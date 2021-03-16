Madhya Pradesh Forest Service Mains Exam 2019 In April

The Madhya Pradesh Service Mains exam 2019 will be held on April 18.

The State Service Mains exam 2019 will be held on April 18, the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC). Admit cards for the exam will be released from April 8 to April 16. The exam will be held in two shifts: 10 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 4 pm.

Candidates who have been shortlisted for the main exam can fill and submit the application forms on or before March 27.

The MPPSC will allow candidates to edit their application forms from March 17 to March 29. Candidates have to pay Rs 50 as application fee.

The option to fill and submit the application forms will be open till April 11 but candidates have to pay late fees. Those submitting the forms from March 28 to April 3 will have to pay Rs 3000 late fees and those submitting the forms from April 4 to April 11 have to pay Rs 25000.

Meanwhile, exam for Madhya Pradesh State Engineering Service will be held on May 30. A total of 36 vacancies will be filled through this exam.

The Madhya Pradesh State Service exam and the State Forest Service exam 2020 will be held on April 11. Through these exams, the MPPSC will select and recommend candidates to fill 235 vacancies in state services and 111 vacancies in state forest services.

