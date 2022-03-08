Education Ministry Warns Against Fake Websites Duping Job Aspirants

Government Jobs: Ministry Of Education Warns Against Fake Websites Duping Job Aspirants

The Ministry of Education of Monday warned jobs' aspirants against some websites that have been created with the names similar to education-related government schemes like Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

The websites, according to the ministry, trying "to dupe innocent applicants" include www.sarvashiksha.online, https://samagra.shikshaabhiyan.co.in and https://shikshaabhiyan.org.in.

The ministry said these websites are offering employment opportunities to the aspiring candidates and misguiding the job aspirants through the layout of website, content and presentation in a manner similar to original website and asking for money from the respondents for the applications.

"While, these websites have come to the notice of the Department of School Education and Literacy, there may be more such other websites/social media accounts promising jobs and demanding money for recruitment process," a statement from the Education Ministry said.

The ministry advised the general public to avoid applying for job opportunities on such websites and to ensure themselves that the websites are authorised by visiting the official website of the concerned Department/personal inquiry/telephone call/e-mail to safeguard their own interest.

"Any person applying on these websites will be doing so at his own risk & cost and shall be responsible for the consequences thereof," the ministry warned.