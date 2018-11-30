MIDHANI Announces Jobs For Diploma Candidates

MIDHANI Recruitment 2018 For 10 Assistant Posts

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) will conduct walk in written test for candidates having Diploma in Metallurgical Engineering for recruitment to the post of Assistant, on contract basis. A total of 10 posts have been notified by the mini ratna company. While the upper age limit of the applicants is 35 years, candidates must be have scored atleast 60% in the qualifying examination. Candidates also need to have minimum 3 years post qualification experience in any metallurgical melting furnace, preferably in any steel industry.

MIDHANI will conduct the written test on December 10, 2018 at Corporate Office, MIDHANI, Hyderabad - 500058. The reporting time is 9.30 am.

On the day of written test, candidates must take all the original certificates and testimonials with one set of photocopies and two passport size photographs. Candidates will be selected on the basis of written, trade or practical test. The medium of the exam will be English.

'TA/DA shall not be paid for attending the Walk-in Written Test as well as the Trade Test. Candidates are required to possess a valid E-mail ID and contact mobile number so that further communication can be done. Midhani will not be responsible for bouncing of E-mail sent to the candidate,' reads the official notification.

