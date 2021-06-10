Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test Registration Postponed

The registration process of the Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test has been postponed.

The registration process of the Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test has been postponed, the state education department has notified. The registration was scheduled to begin today. The exam is held for the selection of teachers for classes 1 to 8.

"This is to inform all concerned that the online application for Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET) 2021 scheduled to be started from June 10, is hereby postponed. The new dates for online applications will be intimated later," the Director, Directorate of Educational Research and Training, Meghalaya has informed candidates.

There has been no announcement regarding the change in the exam date. As per the old schedule, the exam is scheduled to be held on August 28.

An announcement regarding this exam was done by the state education minister in March this year.

Recently, the government has increased the validity of the teacher eligibility pass certificate to lifetime. Prior to this, a pass certificate of this exam was valid for 7 years only. Apart from the teacher eligibility tests conducted by the state, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) at the national level. The recent edition of the CTET was held in January and the result have also been declared.

