Pro-Malayalam outfits demand Kerala PSC exams to be held in native language.

A state-wide hunger strike was observed in Kerala on Wednesday by pro-Malayalam outfits demanding that the state Public Service Commission (PSC) conduct all its examinations in the language.

The agitation saw participation by eminent film director Adoor Gopalakrishnan, poets Sugatha Kumari, V Madhusudanan Nair and former Chief minister and Congress leader Oommen Chandy among others in Thiruvananthapuram.

"If PSC is against the emotion showed by the people of the state, then that commission must be dissolved. What's the point of having it," Mr Adoor said.

Voicing his support, the former CM Oommen Chandy referred to the protest being organised on Onam day and said, "We cannot ignore the fact that our cultural leaders are fasting on Thiruvonam. This is a serious issue which the government must consider."

The protesters accused the PSC of neglecting Malayalam despite it being made the administrative language of the state in 2017. They urged the state government and the PSC to give importance and conduct all its examinations in the native language as well as in English.

In Kochi, renowned poet Balachandran Chullikad and Malayalam language expert Sarasamma Teacher participated in the protest at the famed Changampuzha Samskarika Kendram here.

Addressing the participants, Mr Chullikad said the movement seeking importance for Malayalam would not win with the lone fight by the cultural and literary figures in the state. Support of the leaders of politics, religions and communities was required to pressure the authorities on the issue, he said.

