Maharashtra Police Recruitment: First Phase Begins, Details Of Second Phase Soon

Maharashtra Police recruitment 2021: First phase to fill over 5,000 posts begins

The Maharashtra government has announced to fill over 12,000 vacancies in the police department. The first phase to recruit personnel for the Maharashtra Police has begun, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said here on Monday.

He said the state government had taken a "historic decision by approving to fill up 12,538 'Police Shipai' posts".

"The first phase of the recruitment has begun, in which 5,297 posts will be filled up. The second phase will be launched soon," Mr Deshmukh added.

The official website of the Maharashtra Police is http://mahapolice.gov.in.

In another related development, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has notified recently that it will conduct the preliminary phase of the Maharashtra State Services exam. The exam which was earlier scheduled to be held in October, 2020 will now be held on March 14. Over 2.5 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the Maharashtra State Services preliminary exam this year. The MPSC state service exam will be held for selection to Assistant State Tax Commissioner, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Assistant Commissioner/ Project Officer, Deputy Education Officer in Maharashtra Education Department, Deputy Superintendent in Land Record, Deputy Superintendent in State Excise, Naib Tahsildar and other posts.