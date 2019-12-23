Maharashtra Begins Online Application For State Services Prelim Exam 2020

MPSC has begun online application for Maharashtra State Service Exam 2020

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the notice for State Services Preliminary Examination. The Commission has advertised 196 vacancies which are available with various government departments. The application process for the MPSC prelim exam begins today (December 23) and will conclude on January 13, 2020.

An applicant must have a Bachelor's degree form a recognized University. Candidates must check the advertisement for eligibility criteria before applying for the examination.

The lower age limit is 18 years and upper age limit is 38 for unreserved categories. Upper age limit for reserved categories is 43.

Eligible candidates can apply for the exam through the Commission's official website. The application fee for general category candidates is Rs. 524 and for reserved category candidates is Rs. 324.

The preliminary exam for State Services will tentatively be held on April 5, 2020. The main examination for candidates who qualify in the prelims will be held on August 2, 3, and 4, 2020. The last stage in the selection process is personal interview which will be held for candidates who are shortlisted after Main exams.

The preliminary exam will be held for 400 marks, main exam will be held for 800 marks, and personal interview will carry 100 marks.

