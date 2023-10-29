Madhya Pradesh Health Department Invites Applications For 980 Posts, Apply by November 16

MP NHM Recruitment 2023: To be eligible for the posts, individuals must be at least 21 years old.

Madhya Pradesh National Health Mission (MP NHM) is currently accepting applications for 980 positions. The recruitment drive aims to fill 480 positions for Certificate in Community Health (CCH) Officers and 500 positions for Contractual Community Health Officers. Those who meet the necessary criteria and are interested can submit their applications through iforms.mponline.gov.in until November 16, 2023. To be eligible for these positions, individuals must be at least 21 years old but not more than 40 years old. Differently-abled and female candidates are eligible for a five-year age relaxation. Furthermore, 35 per cent of the available positions are reserved for female applicants across all categories.

To apply, follow these steps:

Visit the official website at iforms.mponline.gov.in.

Click on the link provided on the right side to create a new account.

Create your username and password on the registration page.

After logging in and reaching the Home Page, click on the 'Profile Section' link to complete your full profile with personal details, qualifications, experience details, enclosures, and more.

After creating your profile, click on the 'running application forms' link to fill out the application form and proceed to the payment section for fee submission.

To qualify for the role of a Community Health Officer (CHO), candidates must meet the following criteria:

BSc Nursing degree or a Post Basic BSc Nursing degree with an Integrated Certificate in Community Health, recognised by the Indian Nursing Council, New Delhi. Candidates must have enrolled in the BSc Nursing programme in the session year 2016 or later, or the Post Basic BSc Nursing program in the session year 2018 or later.

Certificate in Community Health (CCH) eligibility:

For those aiming for a Certificate in Community Health (CCH), the eligibility requirements are as follows:

BSc Nursing degree from nursing institutions recognised by the Indian Nursing Council, New Delhi.

Alternatively, candidates with a Post Basic BSc Nursing degree or those who are qualified in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) with valid registration are eligible.

Candidates who have completed a BAMS programme from institutions recognised by the Central Council of Indian Medicine, New Delhi, or Indian Universities and affiliated colleges and have successfully completed their internship with valid registration also qualify.

However, applicants who have not yet passed the mentioned courses or are currently enrolled in them as of 01/09/2023 are not eligible to apply.

Salary:

CHO salary: Rs 28,700 per month

CCH stipend: Rs 15,000 per month