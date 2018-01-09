Long Working Hours A Challenge For Young Job Seekers: Survey Long working hours, lack of flexibility and need for better compensation are among the challenges cited by young job seekers, according to a survey.

Long Working Hours A Challenge For Young Job Seekers: Survey New Delhi: Long working hours, lack of flexibility and need for better compensation are among the challenges cited by young job seekers, according to a survey. Job portal Monster.com's survey focused on having a better understanding about the challenges faced by young people - 18-34 years old - while looking for their first job. Around 66 per cent of the respondents found themselves under-prepared in their first job while about 60 per cent left their first job for professional growth and work opportunities, as per the survey titled 'MyFirstJob'.



The findings are based on a survey of 4,920 job seekers. "Candidates were likely to stay at a job only if it offered better career prospects with 29 per cent exiting their first job in less than one year," a release said today.



As many as 80 employers also participated in the survey. "The next biggest challenges cited by job seekers were: 22 per cent felt long work hours and lack of flexibility, 15 per cent felt they should have been better compensated and 15 per cent said they had challenges with their boss/ manager," the release noted.



Monster.com's Managing Director (APAC & Middle East) Sanjay Modi said the findings once again bring back the point about the need to upskill and invest in training to get the millennials workforce job ready.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)



