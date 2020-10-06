Government Announces Logo Contest For National Recruitment Agency

NRA logo contest: Last date to submit entries is October 31.

The government has announced logo contest for National Recruitment Agency (NRA). The logo will represent the spirit of the activities of NRA which, primarily, is to mitigate the hardships faced by candidates while appearing for multiple exams by holding a single exam and improve access to rural candidates for appearing in exams, it has said.

In order to participate candidates should furnish accurate details in the MyGov profile. The last date for submission of entry is October 31.

The best entry in the logo contest will win Rs 25,000 prize.

As of now, 119 entries have been made on the mygov.in portal out of which 1 has been approved and 118 entries are under review.

Every Indian citizen is allowed to participate in this contest and there is no entry fee. Government employees who wish to participate in this competition should have prior permission from their employer. Participants have to submit a brief description of the logo in Hindi or English along with the image.

National Recruitment Agency (NRA), which is expected to begin functioning from September 2021, will conduct single exams at graduate, matriculate and Class 12 level. Candidates will shortlisted for higher selection exams through the single exam which will be known as the Common Eligibility Test (CET).

"To facilitate employment generation the CET score could be shared with other recruiting agencies in the Central Government, State Governments, Union Territories, Public Sector Undertakings, autonomous bodies and Private Sector on MoU or Cost-sharing basis, for appointment in their organizations. This would help such organizations in saving costs and time spent on recruitment," the government has said.

